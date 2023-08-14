Multi-Million Naira Farms At Risk As Gov Bala Mohammed Begs FG To Fix Collapsed Gombe-Bauchi Link Bridge

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Millions of naira invested in farms in the border town of Kalajanga between Gombe and Bauchi states are at risk of being destroyed following the collapsed bridge which has made accessing the farms impossible.

Advertisement

This has forced the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed to appeal to the Federal Government to quickly fix the road to avert loss of investment and possible hunger

Worse still, following the bridge collapse, large expanses of farmlands were washed away by flood. Farmers who were lucky to have their farms untouched can not access them.

The flood washed away the bridge on Sunday.

A Bauchi state resident who gave his name as Muhammed Babawuro, told THE WHISTLER on Monday that the place where the bridge collapsed is close to Bara, a community located in Bauchi state, close to the main road.

According to Babawuro, although there may be no houses or people directly affected by the flooding, he noted that the flood has affected the farms of people that engage in irrigation farming, who are into farming of rice, maize, watermelon and so on.

Advertisement

“They are using the advantage of that bridge to supply water to their farm which is very close to that area.

“So as a result of this incident, it has affected all the farms. The downpour has wiped out all the farms in the area. They farm rice, maize, watermelon etc,” he said.

This new development has forced the Bauchi governor to appeal to the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the bridge which keeps collapsing every year.

The bridge has collapsed severally in the past, especially when it reportedly collapsed thrice in 2022.

The latest collapse has disrupted the activities of road users plying the road, as a result, motorists stranded with no choice had to follow the Gombe – Dukku – Darazo highway to Bauchi, Jos and Abuja.

Advertisement

Governor Muhammed who went to the site on an unscheduled visit on Sunday, showed his displeasure at this new development.

After taking note of the damages done, he ordered the contractor handling the road project to create an alternative road before official reconstruction of the bridge commences.