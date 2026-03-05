MultiChoice To Shut Showmax After Years Of Financial Losses

Media company MultiChoice Group has revealed plans to discontinue its streaming platform Showmax, ending the run of one of Africa’s most notable video-on-demand services after 11 years.

The decision follows the takeover of MultiChoice by French media giant Canal+, which said the move was part of a broader review of the company’s digital investments and long-term strategy.

Showmax, launched in 2015 to compete with international streaming platforms, had sought to build a strong African audience by offering a mix of global titles and locally produced content.

The platform also underwent a major relaunch in 2024 with fresh investment and technical upgrades aimed at strengthening its position in the increasingly competitive streaming market.

However, the company said persistent annual losses, growing competition from global streaming services, and structural challenges linked to broadband access across Africa have made the business difficult to sustain.

In a statement, Canal+ and MultiChoice said the decision to wind down the platform followed a comprehensive evaluation of Showmax’s performance and reflects a shift toward tighter financial discipline and more efficient allocation of resources.

The companies noted that the streaming service will continue to operate for the time being and subscribers do not need to take immediate action.

The development was also communicated directly to subscribers through an email sent on March 5, 2026, informing customers of the planned shutdown.

In the message, MultiChoice said, “Following a comprehensive review, the Showmax Board has decided to discontinue the Showmax service in the near future. This decision reflects our focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.”

The company assured users that there would be no immediate disruption to their access.

“Importantly, at the moment there will be no interruption to your current service. You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time,” the email read.

According to the statement, the closure is not expected to lead to job losses.

Canal+ said employees connected to the platform will be supported through transition options as the group redirects its focus toward new digital offerings and increased investment in premium content for MultiChoice customers.

The planned shutdown marks the end of a decade-long effort by Showmax to establish itself as a leading streaming hub for African audiences, combining international entertainment with locally produced films and television programmes.