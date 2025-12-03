Multiple Auto Crash Claims Lives In Enugu

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons are feared killed in a multiple road mishap that occurred near New Garriki Market, along Enugu–Portharcourt expressway, Enugu, on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the accident involved four trailers loaded with cattle and other goods, two commercial buses, two Sienna vehicles, and many cars which were trapped beneath the fallen articulated trucks.

An eye witness claimed that the accident was caused by some vehicles driving against the traffic.

“It started with the collusion of trailers and buses. Then everything ugly happened at the same time. The motorists were not patient. They were following the only repaired lane without being careful,” he said.

Another witness said, “The situation was controlled by soldiers who arrived in four gun trucks and a Black Maria. They immediately began to control traffic and creating passage for stranded motorists. The crash forced vehicles to be using the only usable lane.”

The Enugu State Police Command and the Federal Road Safety Corps are yet to issue statements on the incident as at press time.