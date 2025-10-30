Multiple Crashes Injure Eight On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than eight persons were injured on Thursday in a multiple-vehicle crash on Kara Bridge, inward Mowe, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Details of the incident remain sketchy, and it is yet unclear if there were any fatalities.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the accident involved several trucks.

“There’s a report of a multiple road crash where a truck and a container-laden trailer were in flames, another truck spilt its contents (cartons of biscuits) on the road, and a container-laden truck ran onto the barrier with its carrier falling off the bridge into the river, thereby blocking the entire road at Kara Bridge inward Mowe. Eight casualties recorded,” LASTMA stated on X.

Recovery and evacuation efforts are currently ongoing to clear the wreckage.

The crash has caused a major traffic backlog along Ogunnusi Road and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor, with LASTMA officials and other emergency responders on the scene to manage the situation.