Murder Of APC Women Leader: 2 Kidnappers Killed As Police Begin Search For Others

The Kwara State Police Command has begun search to apprehend the remaining captures of Olumo Abolaji, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) killed on Saturday.

The command disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Sunday.

This website had reported that Abolaji was killed during gunfire between her captors and a combination of security agencies who came to rescue her.

She had been kidnapped alongside eight others at the Araromi Opin and Obbo-Ile on March 16 while returning home after the swearing-in of the state executives of the party.

“However, search and rescue operation of the remaining victims continued and on 19/3/2022, in Obbo Ile Isapa forest the kidnappers were sighted and were engaged in an exchange of gunfire, in the process, two of the Kidnappers were neutralised,” the police said.

The police assured that the fleeing suspects would be apprehended

The police said they rescued four of the victims during the rescue operation while the corpses of those killed “have been evacuated to the hospital for autopsy. Efforts are still ongoing to arrest the remaining kidnappers who escaped with bullet injuries”.