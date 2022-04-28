Murder Of Corps Member Terungwa Intolerable- Gov Ortom

The murder of Benue-born Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, posted to Abuja by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for her one year mandatory national service is intolerable, Dr Samuel Ortom said Thursday.

The governor of Benue State stated this in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Makurdi.

Our correspondent reports that Terungwa, a graduate of microbiology from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State, was reportedly kidnapped alongside her one-year-old baby in the Lokogoma area of Abuja.

She was declared missing for some weeks, and was a few days ago found dead, with some parts of her body missing. Her death was confirmed by the NYSC on Thursday. Her baby was however found alive.

Governor Ortom, in the statement, said Terungwa’s death ‘was one too many’. He called on the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to do all within his powers to fish out the perpetrators.

According to him, “Just six months ago, the Vanguard newspaper’s correspondent, Tordue Salem, went missing in same manner in Abuja, and was later found death. Up until now, no headway on the investigations.

“This death of Stephanie Terungwa should not go in the same vein. The IGP and other relevant security agencies should intensify efforts to fish out those behind these acts.

“Our innocent farmers are not safe back home, and their children whom they labour to train in school are being murdered in reckless manners.

“The security must work with the management of NYSC to get to the roots of this.”