MURIC Accuses CAN Of ‘Stabbing Tinubu In The Back’ Over U.S Genocide Allegation

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of “stabbing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the back” by allegedly supporting claims of Christian genocide in the country, despite Tinubu’s generous consideration for Christians in federal appointments.

In a statement by Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Founder and Executive Director of MURIC, stated that Tinubu had shown exceptional goodwill to Christians, with 62 percent of federal appointments going to Christians, and his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, being “more generous than Father Christmas” in her support for Christian communities.

Recall that the US President Donald Trunp on Friday, placed Nigeria back on the list of “Countries of Particular Concern” (CPC) over alleged Christian genocide.

“CAN’s action is a stab in the back in view of President Tinubu’s preference of Christians in appointments, favours and privileges over and above his Muslim brethren.

“The president himself confirmed that 62% of all appointments went to the Christians. The First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, was even more generous to them than Father Christmas. In spite of all that was done for Nigerian Christians by this administration, they still deemed it fit to take Nigeria to the enabler of Gaza genocide,” he added.

MURIC criticised CAN for amplifying false claims that Christians are the only victims of terrorism in Nigeria, instead of debunking them.

“Despite vehement denial of Christian genocide by the Nigerian government, US President Donald Trump yesterday redesignated Nigeria as a country of particular concern.

“This redesignation is blurred, misplaced and distorted. It is a complete misrepresentation of the true picture on ground in Nigeria,” he said.

The group expressed disappointment over CAN’s stance, saying they should have acted more responsibly.

“But instead of dissipating energy on debating the rationality or otherwise for the redesignation, we will rather turn our attention to the fifth columnists in our midst.

“It will be recalled that certain Christian leaders had written frivolous petitions to the US Congress claiming that Christians were the only ones being killed by terrorists in Nigeria. Instead of debunking this false and misleading narrative, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) simply amplified it,” Akintola added.

MURIC described this move as unwarranted and a misrepresentation of Nigeria’s reality.

Akintola added that both Christians and Muslims have been victims of terrorism, noting that criminal groups often target crowded places such as churches and mosques.