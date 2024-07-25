MURIC Condemns Movie Featuring Nancy Isime In Niqab, Calls for Ban

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned a new movie featuring Nancy Isime and other actresses wearing the Niqab, a full Islamic covering, and brandishing weapons.

MURIC described the movie as “satanic” and called for its ban, citing concerns that it depicts Muslim women as criminals and incites the public against them.

In a statement on Thursday, MURIC’s Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, expressed outrage over the movie’s content, stating that it is part of a plot to stop Muslim women from wearing the hijab and Niqab.

The statement read: “An extremely anti-Muslim film has been released into the Nigerian movie industry. The upcoming film, which was recently unveiled by Nancy Isime, shows women in purdah brandishing dangerous weapons and robbing banks. It is Islamophobia taken to the highest level. This film is satanic, repugnant, and provocative.

“It is aimed at portraying Muslim women as criminals with a violent proclivity. The film is capable of inciting the public against Muslim women. It may also expose Muslims in general to public ridicule and opprobrium

“We believe that the film is the handiwork of Muslim-haters and part of the plot to stop Muslim women from wearing hijab and niqab. The plot was hatched a long time ago, and its execution began in the schools. This plot was boldly and diligently confronted in Nigerian courts by Muslims until the highest court in the land made a pronouncement on it. This Satanic film is the latest effort in the war against the hijab.”

Akintola warned that the movie has the potential to “set Nigeria on fire” if urgent action is not taken. He called on the National Film and Video Censors Board to investigate and place an immediate ban on the film.

“To Nigerian Muslims who have inundated our communication channels with video clips, voice notes, and other types of messages, we have this to say: please remain calm and peaceful. You have spoken loud and clear.

“We have received your messages and action is being taken right now. Our religion brought a message of hope and peace to the world. We will not allow anyone to paint our women, our mothers, our wives, our daughters and sisters in the colours of Shaytan. Be good ambassadors of Islam. Don’t take the law into your hands. Allow the authorities to take necessary action,” the statement added.