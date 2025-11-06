MURIC Defends Shari’ah Law, Slams U.S.

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has criticised the United States for demanding the abrogation of Shari’ah law and threatening 12 northern governors with sanctions.

This reaction follows a call by United States Senator Ted Cruz for the White House to impose targeted sanctions on Nigerian government officials and 12 state governments that enforce Sharia and blasphemy laws, citing persecution of Christians in the country.

MURIC’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, rejected the US demand, stating that it was an attempt to impose American values on Nigerian Muslims.

He argued that Shari’ah law was introduced in some Nigerian states through due process, with the support of the majority of citizens, and that it was being applied without complaint from the people.

“The negative comments about the Islamic legal system coming from the US are, at best, unguarded, undemocratic and demagogic. Our position is based on the core principles of democracy which the US claims to be championing, viz, majority rule, participatory citizenry and the rule of law but which US current behaviour and pronouncements on Nigeria feverishly castigate.

“In the first place, the states practicing Shari’ah in Nigeria followed due process before introducing it. Shari’ah is being used in those states as Islam is the religion of the overwhelming majority. Secondly, that overwhelming majority is actively participating in the application of Shari’ah in the states and there has never been any complaint from them. Thirdly, as a bastion of the rule of law, democracy accepts any set of rules agreed upon by the majority of their representatives,” he said.

Akintola emphasised that the introduction of Shari’ah law followed global standards of legislative proceedings in all the states where it was passed into law, making it the rule of law in those states.

“At that point, Shari’ah became the rule of law in those states. Any attempt, therefore, by a foreign legislature to abrogate it through extra-judicial and alien interpretation will be regarded as undue interference in the affairs of a sovereign country and a breach of international law,” he said.

He warned that any attempt to abrogate it would be seen as interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs and a breach of international law, which would undermine democracy, the rule of law, and free speech.

MURIC also denounced threats issued to the 12 northern governors, saying they were elected in free and fair elections and were legitimate leaders of their states.

“These governors were elected in free, fair and credible elections attested to by international election observers in line with global best practices.

“They are the legitimate rulers of their states. US threats directed at the governors constitute an unacceptable assault on the Nigerian electoral process and a desecration of the dignity of the culture of Northern Nigeria,” he said.

The organisation called on US lawmakers to allow Nigerian democracy to thrive and respect the country’s sovereignty, adding that Shari’ah was the free choice of Nigerian Muslims and that there should be no obstruction of access to justice.