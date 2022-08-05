Murtala Muhammed Airport Named Third Busiest Airport In Africa

Economy
By Ukpe Philip
Muritala-Muhammud-International-Airport-Lagos (1)
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been named the continent’s third busiest airport in 2021 by the Airport Council International, ACI.

The airport completed a total of 5.69 million flights in 2021, according to the ACI report seen by THE WHISTLER.

According to the Council, Africa’s two busiest airport in 2022 were the Cairo International Airport, Egypt and the Tambo International Airport, South Africa.

Cairo International Airport had a total passenger traffic of 11.35 million, while the Tambo International Airport had over 8.2 million passenger traffic.

In the Lagos based Murtala Muhammed Airport, over 5.69 million passengers were recorded, making it the third busiest airport in the continent.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport emerged as the continent’s fourth busiest airport with 541 million passenger traffic, only 289,222 lower than the Lagos based airport.

Egypt’s Hurghada International Airport also emerged fifth with a passenger traffic of over 5.75 million.

In Africa, 114.8 million passengers traveled through its airports accounting for 2.5 per cent of global passenger traffic.

Elsewhere, Asia recorded the highest passenger traffic of 1.5 billion down 4 per cent, while traffic in North America was 1.3 billion, up by 71 per cent.

Europe recorded 1.1 billion passenger traffic; Latin America, 435 million traffic and Middle East 169 million passenger traffic in 2021.

