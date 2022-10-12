Music: 99 Record Label Launches In Abuja, Promises To Propel New Talents

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A new music studio, 99 Record, has launched in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital to help propel new artists in the country.

The Nigerian music industry is currently experiencing a boom, with the country’s 200 million population.

Music lovers are projected to increase with a growing youth population looking for new acts and musical genres.

The label unveiled its very first artiste, Omale Abraham, with the stage name Santa Dinero.

The rookie expressed enthusiasm at joining the music industry and said it is just a matter of time before he would become a favorite of music lovers in Nigeria and the world.

“Just watch out for what 99 and I would be churning out soon. We will be redefining the music space and resetting it. I am so happy with my deal and I am not under any elusion that I have the best Record management.

” I am set for Nigeria, set for Africa, and set for the world. We will work hard so it could be fun, easy, and trust me most rewarding. We give God all the glory and definitely set for the big stage,” he said.

Commenting on the signee, the General Manager of 99 Records, Emmanuel Cidy Enwerem, said the record label is ready to turn raw talents and skills into the next biggest projects in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

“Dinero is just the tip of the iceberg. We are set to take over and set higher standards, here to take over and do things differently. Everyone is going to Lagos but trust us we will make remarkable landmarks and turn Abuja into the next entertainment hub in Africa.

“Our partnership with Dinero is just starting and soon we will spread out and fish out more raw talents and together work to make them authorities and legends in the music industry. We are here to take over and redefine the game,” Cidy stated.