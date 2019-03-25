‘Music Is Not For Me’ Waje Says As She Quits

Advertisement

Nigerian Singer and songwriter Aituaje Aina Vivian Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, has revealed she may quit music due to lack of funds to promote her work.

The singer made the revelation In a 12 minute video that was posted on her Youtube channel, where she lamented about the state of the music industry and the reception of fans towards her music.

According to her, she would rather put her money in other business than invest in music that isn’t helping her financial needs.

Advertisement

She said: “Maybe it is fair to give it a rest and try other things. I can’t have released an album after everybody has been shouting Waje your last Album was five years ago, all the people that were shouting, where are they?

“I don’t have money for publicity, Emerald school fee is there. I have ten things laid out for me and every single time it’s always my music that is taking the bulk of the money.

“What he is saying is not wrong,” she told a friend on phone in the video before adding that “it is not about his opinion.”

Waje released her most highly anticipated second album Red Velvet in 2018, five years after her debut album.

She said she was not impressed with the low monetary turnout from the album and was disappointed because people demanded her to release it.

Advertisement

”I know how much time and effort has gone into this particular album… I’m at that point where I’m just… maybe it is time to just bow out,” she expressed.

She further spoke about ”bowing out when the ovation is loudest.” ”I don tire,” she cried, ”I don’t have faith in this anymore… I am not willing to do this thing anymore… Do you know how much I have invested in this career thing?

”I don’t want to be in the class of artists that have failed, I don’t want to be in that class. I just know that I have come to the point where I just don’t think its working for me anymore,” she concluded.

However, the singer was cast in a movie recently premiered along with her close pal singer, Omawumi.

‘She Is,’ the movie, was produced by Hermanes Media, a production outfit Waje and Omawumi founded. Hermanes Media to provides services such as film/TV production, TV adverts, content curation, brand event activation, and creative digital marketing.

Advertisement

Waje also has a foundation Safe House, through which she collaborates with different non-governmental organisations on their projects.

The foundation was launched on October 1, 2012, and has assisted NGOs such as Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children (MEDIC) and Child Life Line. She has also donated to orphanages in Nigeria and Kenya in association with a corporate organisation.