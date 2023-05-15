Musk Welcomes New Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Current Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has revealed the incoming CEO he appointed for the microblogging platform as Linda Yaccarino.

The billionaire announced yesterday that he has finally hired a new CEO for Twitter, while he will step back and assume the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In a tweet on Friday, Musk revealed the identity of the newly hired CEO, specifying some of the roles she will play when she assumes her position in about 6 weeks.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!

“@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he said.

Linda Yaccarino is a seasoned media executive who, earlier today, stepped down from her position as chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, presumably to take the Twitter position.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team.

“We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry,” she said in a statement on Friday.

NBC Universal is an American multinational media and entertainment conglomerate.

The company gets its name from its two biggest divisions; the National Broadcasting Company (NBC), which is one of the three biggest television networks in the US; and Universal Pictures, one of the largest Hollywood film studios.

It has over 30,000 employees and generated over $39 billion in revenue as of 2022.

According to CNN, Yaccarino has worked at NBC Universal for more than 11 years. While she served as chairman of global advertising and partnerships, she oversaw a 2,000-member global team.

Under her leadership, NBCUniversal’s sales team has generated $100 billion in ad sales since 2011 and forged partnerships with many new media companies including Twitter. Other companies include Apple News, Buzzfeed, Snapchat, and YouTube.