Muslim Group Condemns ‘Heartless’ Plateau Market Attack, Demands Justice

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam on Tuesday condemned the recent attack on a community market in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, Plateau State, describing the incident as “heartless” and “utterly reprehensible.”

The group expressed shock over the killings, saying the attack underscored a disturbing pattern of violence in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

In a statement issued in Kaduna by its Secretary-General, Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the organisation said the incident was “unequivocally condemnable.”

JNI, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said the killings must not be allowed to go unpunished.

“It is indeed utterly heartless, reprehensible and unequivocally condemnable to say the least,” the statement read.

The organisation said preliminary findings suggested that the attack was “well-orchestrated with perhaps ulterior motives to plunge the state into political and religious turmoil.”

Advertisement

It stressed that human life remained sacred and must be treated as such, warning that justice must be served to deter future occurrences.

“Life is sacrosanct and must be seen to be so in Nigeria, and for sustainable peace to reign, there must be retributive justice for all,” JNI stated.

The group, however, lamented what it described as a growing trend of recurring killings, particularly across northern parts of the country.

“But for how long would we continue to issue condemnations over repeated killings in Nigeria?” the organisation queried.

JNI criticised what it termed the inadequate response of authorities, questioning why government interventions had largely been limited to statements rather than decisive action.

Advertisement

“It is unthinkable that even the government now issues condemnations. Why can’t the government address the matter squarely?” it added.

The organisation warned that failure to act decisively could result in a breakdown of law and order in affected communities.

It noted that such violent incidents were fast becoming a “new normal,” a development it said posed serious threats to national stability.

JNI also condemned the circulation of disturbing videos allegedly showing mutilated victims, describing them as deliberate attempts to inflame tensions and incite further violence.

“The most shocking and annoying part was the gory videos deliberately orchestrated to set citizens against one another,” the statement added.

While calling for a thorough investigation into the attack, the group cautioned against stereotyping or apportioning blame without credible evidence.

Advertisement

It urged security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible for both the killings and the spread of inciting content.

JNI further called on the Federal Government to overhaul the nation’s security architecture and adopt proactive strategies to curb recurring violence.

The organisation also urged the Plateau State Government to act swiftly to prevent reprisals, as well as provide compensation and medical support for victims.

JNI appealed to residents, particularly youths, to remain calm, law-abiding and committed to peaceful coexistence.

It also offered prayers for the victims and called for lasting peace in Plateau State and across Nigeria.