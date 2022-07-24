Muslim-Muslim Ticket: APC Will Win 2023 Presidential Election, Fashola Boasts

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Despite the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the All Progressives Congress will win the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos State governor said this on Sunday during an interview on Channels TV.

The APC Presidential Candidate, Mr Bola Tinubu had on July 10 in Daura, Katsina State, named Mr Kassim Shettima, a former Borno State governor and serving senator, as his running mate.

The choice of the former governor sparked criticisms from those who believe Tinubu, a southern Muslim, should have picked a Christian as running mate.

But speaking on the development, Fashola urged Nigerians to leave religion aside, adding that what the electorate should look out for is the candidates that have the capacity to take the country to greater heights.

He said, “We need to test some hypothesis. Religion should leave the public space. Religion is a private thing.

“Nigerians will vote for us (APC). Nigerians have had the opportunity of two governments. We (APC government) have served the country as efficiently as we can.”

The minister also disclosed that he is playing his role as required for the actualisation of his former boss, Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Fashola succeeded Tinubu, who is the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, as Lagos State governor in 2007.

Tinubu is contesting to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s presidential election.

Fashola has been silent about the quest of Tinubu to succeed Buhari.

But when he was asked about his silence, the minister said he was giving his support in the background and was always available to give helping hands when consulted.