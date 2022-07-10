‘Muslim-Muslim Ticket Incentive For Boko Haram, ISWAP’—Adegboruwa Speaks On Tinubu’s Choice

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN has asked Nigerians to reject the All Progressive Congress for fielding a Muslim-muslim presidential ticket.

Adegboruwa’s reaction on Sunday follows the revelation that APC’s Bola Tinubu has chosen Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 Presidential Election.

Tinubu told newmen in Katsina on Sunday that his decision is based on competence and capability.

Tinubu’s choice is contrary to the advise given by the Christian Association of Nigeria, which had warned presidential candidates not to field running mates of same religion.

Adegboruwa considers APC’s decision as “a terrible choice, in one million ways!!!”

In a post made on his Facebook page, he called on Nigerians to vote out APC for allegedly not being sensitive.

He wrote, “Nigerians, whether Muslims, Christians, Traditionalists, etc, should reject APC with their votes come 2023.

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket in present-day Nigeria is fuel for Boko Haram, incentive for ISWAP and a call for more terrorists.

“Unless of course those parading the ticket are themselves complicit.

“There is no better way to insult our sensibilities.I pray it is not true.”