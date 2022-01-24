My Book Is About My Trials In Nollywood—Jim Iyke

Nigerian actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, has said that his book ‘The GIFT IN THE ODDS: Walking through Walls’ is about his trials and errors in fame.

The book which the actor captioned ‘The Gift in the Odds: Walking through walls’ is the first book in the series and traces Jim Iyke’s metamorphosis from a pre-teen misfit to a hell-raising firebrand.

It tells a story of grit, determination, and tenacity that shows how one man’s resolve to take charge of his life and reinvent his story turned him into one of Africa’s most remarkable success stories.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with Arise Tv, which was monitored by our correspondent, the Nollywood bad boy revealed that the book is a chronicle of how he lived his life.

Iyke said, “I ‘ve always seen the way I think, the way I approach situations that, rather than Orthodox, perhaps on conventional, this is the roadmap to how I live my life literally chronicle of my personal life.

“There was no guide, there was no there was no structure as to how to manage fame there was nobody that was given us pointers or trainers properly. We just know a sort of traditional way through it to trials and errors, this is what this book is about.

“It’s about people standing out in life, it’s about people that have dreams and aspirations, and it’s the roadmap in a shortcut to how they can achieve their dreams. You know, in a rather unorthodox fashion, I’ve never looked at things in a traditional way.

I’ve never tried to fit in. I’ve never been one that you would term as politically correct. So, it was very important to express that part of me, to share it with the world. I felt that time in France, in a time of uncertainty, was perhaps the best time to express that part of my life.”

Speaking about how mental health is being addressed in the society, he said, “Our mental health is one that is not usually addressed in public domains in Africa, but it is quite a problem. People, our media is not kind of culturally cool to express cruelty and hatred on these platforms, I can’t begin to imagine how many people that have been affected by this.”

The actor noted that his recent movie ‘Bad Comments’ also advocated mental health though people may pay attention to the entertainment aspect of the film.

He said, “So we created our film, the skit was also created in that order. You see people took away so much of the entertainment value of back home and forgot the advocacy behind it. The fact that there was a present and real danger as to how people deal with each other on these social platforms.”