‘My Children Deserve Better’ — Widow Of Man Killed By Bandits Joins NASS Protest

Uba Chisom, a widow whose husband was kidnapped and killed by bandits, joined the second day of protests at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The demonstrators are demanding that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill must expressly retain the phrase “real-time electronic transmission” of election results.

Chisom, who travelled from Imo State to Abuja for the protest, told THE WHISTLER that her personal loss and frustration over insecurity and governance failures informed her participation in the protest.

“When you are not a victim, you will not understand the pain many Nigerians go through… many widows are at home, many children are fatherless today because of insecurity,” she said.

Recounting her experience, she said her husband was abducted and killed, leaving her to care for their children alone, despite a ransom for his release.

“My children deserve better… Pass the bill. That is all I am here for,” she said, insisting that credible elections are necessary to produce accountable leadership capable of addressing insecurity.

Chisom added that fear has silenced many victims across the country, but maintained she would continue to speak out.

“We want one man, one vote. Our votes must count… Just transmit our results electronically,” she said, stressing that the protest was about securing a better future for her children.

The “Occupy National Assembly” protest followed Monday’s demonstration at NASS. The protesters want the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be compelled to transmit election results electronically and in real time from polling units ahead of the 2027 general elections.

THE WHISTLER observed the demonstrators carrying mattresses and pillows to the National Assembly complex.

Security operatives maintained a heavy presence around the complex, barricading access routes as protesters continued chanting, “Akpabio go away,” directed at the Senate leadership over the amendment process.

The demonstration also attracted political figures and activists.

Former Rivers State governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, joined protesters at the complex to demand that real-time electronic transmission be made compulsory in the amended law. His appearance came a day after former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also participated in similar demonstrations.

Also speaking with THE WHISTLER, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, criticised the large security deployment, arguing that law enforcement should prioritise the protection of citizens rather than shielding political authorities from peaceful demonstrators.

“The Police Act provides that you should protect us… We are peaceful Nigerians. We are just ready to engage them,” he said, while expressing disappointment that heavily armed officers were stationed against unarmed protesters.

Dalung maintained that citizens have a constitutional right to demand accountability and credible elections, warning that Nigerians would continue to mobilise until electoral integrity is guaranteed.

“Rights are not donated. Countries that were liberated fought for liberation. We will not give up. 2027 is a watershed,” he said.

Activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, defended the protest as a legitimate democratic tool used globally to assert citizens’ rights, urging sustained civic participation.

“There’s nowhere in the world that people don’t protest to assert their rights,” he said, and described the demonstrations as part of broader efforts to compel accountability within the electoral system.

Another protester, Thompson Jothan from Edo State, said public distrust in the electoral process continues to fuel agitation for reforms, urging the National Assembly to act swiftly.

“My state, where I came from, our government promised the president 3.5 million votes for a vote of 2.6 million registered voters. How can your vote be more than the registered voters?

“We are calling on the National Assembly to pass our act as fast as they can,” he said, arguing that credible elections remain central to restoring confidence in governance.

The protest is rooted in mounting controversy surrounding the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, particularly the debate over whether electronic transmission of results should be mandatory or left to the discretion of electoral authorities.

While many civil society actors and demonstrators insist that only a clearly worded provision mandating real-time electronic transmission can prevent manipulation and strengthen public trust, some lawmakers have argued that the clause should remain discretionary due to logistical and infrastructural challenges in parts of the country.

The Senate has also denied claims that it rejected electronic transmission outright, issuing clarifications that its position has been misrepresented.