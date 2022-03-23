‘My Dream For Nigeria,’ Atiku Makes Formal Declaration For President In Abuja

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared his intention to run for the office of the President at a ceremony in Abuja where he explained his dream for the country.

Declaring under the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku said on Wednesday that “only credible and visionary leadership” can make the country work for all irrespective of background.

He explained that as an orphan, the Nigerian environment enabled him to aspire to eventually become the nation’s VP.

“I am a living witness to what is possible in Nigeria, who could have imagine that an eleven year old village orphan, who had to rear cattle to raise money to feed his family would have opportunity to go to school for free , rise through the cadre of different profession, establish business successes and become a Vice President of this great country. That is the Nigerian dream.

“That is the dream I want to pass to your children.

“However, that is not possible without credible and visionary Leadership,” he said.

Abubakar accused the ruling All Progressive Congress of destroying the country through its inability to address poverty, insecurity and unemployment.

But added that he has the ideas to fix the country.

He said: “The ruling party wants to divide us along the political, ethnic, and religious line so that we forget to blame them for rising inflation.

“They want to distract us from holding them responsible for lack of unity, insecurity, poverty, inflation and unemployment.

“We have done it in 1999, we can do it in 2023.

“In the face of worst division in the history of this country ,you believe this country can still unite .

“In the face of economic hardship, prosperity is coming.

“In the face of the worst insecurity, you believe peace is possible.

“I also share in your own optimism, that is why I am here today to give you an answer.”

He said he would offer the country a credible and visionary leadership if given the opportunity to become president in 2023.