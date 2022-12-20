My Enemies Have Failed – Doyin Okupe Speaks After Money Laundering Conviction

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has described his conviction by the Federal High Court Abuja as the handiwork of his enemies.

Advertisement

Okupe, in a statement on his official Twitter account, said his enemies have tried in so many ways but keep failing.

“God is not man. The enemies have tried in so many ways but kept on failing…Victory is of God,” Okupe wrote.

THE WHISTLER had reported how Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Maitama sentenced the LP DG to 2 years imprisonment or an option of N13 million fine on charges bordering on money laundering and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N702million.

The trial judge agreed with the prosecution (EFCC) that the Labour Party campaign DG diverted public funds through the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, totalling about N240m.

This website understands that Okupe has since paid the N13 million fine.

Advertisement

Reacting, the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, said Okupe’s conviction will not break his resolve to be Nigeria’s president.

“I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the court and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralise me,” Obi said on Monday.