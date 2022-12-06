My Ex-Husband Was A Good Man Before He Became ‘Irresponsible’ – Actress Yvonne Jegede

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has finally opened up about her failed marriage with her ex-husband and actor, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole.

Advertisement

Jegede who was a guest on fellow actress Mercy Johnson’s cooking show made revelations about her failed marriage when asked to speak about her relationship with Abounce.

According to the actress, Abounce has been irresponsible and unwilling to see their 4-year-old son.

She claimed that the last time the actor visited his son was when he was 5 months old after she threatened to change his last name.

Jegede noted that Abounce used to be a good person until he suddenly changed.

Speaking in Pidgin English, she said: “First of all, I dey fear, how I wan tell people say I no wan do again, marriage wey never even reach two years, say I no want. I don see the future say the future no dey so na to reverse comot for there”.

“I no go through anything o, he no beat me, he no do anything to me, I just wake up one day say this road e no go work, make I dey go. And I’m glad I took that decision because if I had stayed back just because of what people would say, I won’t be happy today.”

Advertisement

She further wondered how a friendship like theirs that was so solid could degenerate to the point where it is now, stating that they do not talk any longer.

“We don’t talk. He doesn’t come around, he doesn’t call, he doesn’t do anything. I don’t know what it is that could cause a friendship (to break down) … because apart from the marriage, we had a good, very solid friendship. I think I still look at that friendship and believe this thing wey we dey experience now, we no suppose to, at least that friendship wey we get supposed to cover up for something. He no dey call,” she partly said.

Watch the Video Below:

In 2019, Jegede confirmed that her one-year-old marriage to Abounce had crashed.

Abounce, who is the son of a late actress, Bukky Ajayi, married the actress at a simple but classy wedding ceremony held in Lagos in February 2018.

However, separation rumours trailed their marriage weeks after reports surfaced that Jegede had moved out of her husband’s house.

The actress later in an interview with Pulse said she quit the marriage three months after she got pregnant with her son.