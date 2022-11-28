My Greatest Legacy Remains Conducting Free, Fair, Transparent 2023 Election – Buhari

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated that conducting free, fair, and transparent elections is the “one legacy” he hopes to consign to whoever succeeds him after the 2023 general election.

Buhari said his administration is also committed to restoring democratic rule to Mali, Guinea, and Burkina-Faso to guarantee peace and political stability in those countries.

The Nigerian leader made these submissions during the opening of the 2022 Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja on Monday.

“Let me reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to ECOWAS efforts, with the support of our Partners to keep the region peaceful, secure, and politically stable.

“In this regard, Nigeria remains committed to supporting ECOWAS to restore democratic rule in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

“We are convinced that the sustenance of democracy and the rule of law should remain the norm in this promising region.

“As you are aware, there will be multiple political activities in some ECOWAS Member States, including Nigeria, where general elections are due to hold in February and March 2022.

“Let me seize this opportunity to reiterate my commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections and smooth transitions. This is one legacy that I want my administration to bequeath, not only to Nigeria but to the region as a whole.

“At the regional level, Sierra Leone and Liberia are also preparing for elections. As in the past, Nigeria is ready to stand by any country in the region that is committed to organising free and fair elections,” he said at the second session is holding from November 28 to December 18, 2022.

The Nigerian president attributed the economic hardships faced by residents of the West African region to global economic downturn.

Buhari urged the parliament to use the period to diligently consider the Community’s budget among others, saying “I, therefore, urge you to perform your sacred responsibility of considering the community budget with diligence, while bearing in mind the sacrifice of various countries in the payment of community levy. I urge you to remain conscious of the many challenges besieging the region and be sensitive to the needs of the people.”