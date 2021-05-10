My Husband Isn’t Dead, Says Pastor Adeboye’s Wife

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Wife of late Pastor Dare Adeboye, Temiloluwa, has said her husband is not dead but sleeping.

The widow said this on Monday at the Evening of Worship and Tribute which was held at the RCCG, House Of Favour, Redemption Camp.

She said her husband was not afraid of death because he told her before his death that he was fulfilled having done what the Lord asked him to do.

She said she was very sure that Dare was resting with Jesus and she would see him again in glory on the resurrection day.

Temiloluwa said, “Pastor Dare, my husband was a wonderful person. He was amazing in every sense of the way. I do not mourn him at all; I weep because he left me.

” He slept, he did not die. And I know, I am sure, because on the resurrection morning, he will rise again and we will see him in glory.

“I am sure because he was saved. I am sure because he believed in Christ, his salvation was sure, it was certain.

“He said if I die today, I know I am fulfilled, I have done what the Lord has asked me to do, he was not afraid of death.

“He was not afraid. It is not a matter of time but how well and he lived a good life, he lived to the glory of God. He lived, he served God. His life was dedicated to Christ and that is why I am sure that he is heaven.

“I am sure that he made it. And I want to say brethren today, if you are not sure of your salvation. If you are not sure that if you sleep tonight, you might not wake up tomorrow, you are not sure of where you will be in eternity.

” If you have not yet given your life to Christ, if you are here today to see because you heard. Yes, it is true; he is sleeping in the Lord but are you sure of yourself, are you sure of where you will be? Are you sure of where you will be?”

Dare, the third child of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.