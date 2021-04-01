My Love For Music Started In Church—Don Jazzy

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has said that his love for music grew in the church where he always played. He also said he that his father left banking to become an artiste manager.

He said this while speaking during a Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

“I will call it church not music because I went to church and I loved playing music. My dad, once upon a time, was a banker. At a point, he decided he did not want to do banking anymore so he became an artiste manager.

“He had an artiste named Dirty Dusty. They used to go to studio and try out things. My dad is someone that in any organization he is in, they make him the leader because he is very outspoken and intelligent. He reads a lot.

“So, from the bank, before the artiste manage thing bloomed a little bit, there was farming in between.”

Don Jazzy also revealed that he grew up in Ajegunle, a suburb in Lagos where he helped his father do some farm work and also sold ‘akara’ (bean cakes) for his mother.

He said: “My growing up was amazing, beautiful. I grew up in two places, Ajegunle and Egbeda. First, Ajegunle, I was born in Ajegunle. I moved to Egbeda when I was about 11 years old.

“My memories of Ajegunle include four or five things. School, which was primary school; come back home, follow my dad to the farm, which was at the back of the house, then come back in the night, join my mum who sells akara in the front of the house. Then in the morning my brother and I will walk to go and carry ‘agidi.’

“We used to go and carry it from the woman that my mother ordered it from. They used to make it early in the morning; so, it is hot and still like pap. We will bring it back home before it turns to agidi then we go to school. So, it was school, church, farm, and music.”

