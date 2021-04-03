‘My Love Is Gone’ – Odumakin’s Wife Confirms Husband’s Death

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Human rights activists, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, has confirmed the death of her husband, Yinka Odumakin, who was the Spokesman for pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere.

Odumakin died of COVID-9 complications at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital isolation centre on Saturday morning.

He was said to be on ventilator but succumbed to the hands of death.

The wife said, “A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.

“He was okay before. Even on March 10 he still attended meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas, who is also the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba

Francis Alao, has said it will be difficult to fill the vacuum created by the exit of Odumakin.

He said, ” I just heard of the news of the death of Yinka Odumakin. It is terrible. What a loss! Who will fill the vacuum created by his death.

” We were always strategizing together about how to restructure Nigeria. His death is so painful.”