My Problem With Nollywood–Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has narrated why she has not featured in Nollywood movies in recent times.

The mother of one, who took to her Instagram page on Monday, said that she stopped taking up roles in Nollywood because she has lost interest in the industry.

Dikeh, who has acted in over 50 movies, said that while the movie industry is blessed with great talents, it was frustrating for her to return to the industry that brought her to limelight

The movie star recently announced she would be starring in a new movie titled ‘Beggars Children’ after several years of taking a break from Nollywood to focus on her family’s personal development, humanitarian foundation and leadership programmes.

She said, “I missed church because of Nollywood, don’t understand how I let this happen. This film thing is frustrating but am grateful to work with amazing colleagues but this life isn’t for me. I look and feel sick.

“My director and producer have been so amazing to me on the set. Actually, one of the most professional crew and set I’ve seen in years. But my problem is my heart left a long time ago, it’s hard now.”