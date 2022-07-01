My Purported Resignation Exists In Writer’s Imagination — Bauchi Deputy Governor

Nigeria Politics
By News Agency of Nigeria
Senator-Baba-Tela
Senator Baba Tela

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Sen. Baba Tela, says reports on his purported resignation only exist in the writer’s imagination.

This is contained in a statement issued by Tella’s Press Secretary, Malam Sani Ilelah, on Thursday in Bauchi.

“Reports on my purported resignation is (sic) not only fake, but also the figment of imagination of the writer.

RELATED
Nigeria

Bauchi Emulates Zamfara, Declares Public Holiday For Voter Registration

Nigeria Politics

Bala Mohammed Wins Bauchi PDP Guber Ticket Days After Defeat At Presidential Primary

“For the avoidance of doubt, I assure the peace-loving and hard-working people of Bauchi State, in particular and the nation in general, that I have not resigned as the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State,” he said

Tella added that he remained committed to the objectives and ideals of the state administration under the leadership of Gov. Mohammed.

“I reiterate my support and loyalty to Gov. Bala Mohammed. Rumour mongers who are bent on causing disharmony in the state are warned to desist from such acts,” he said.

You might also like

Bauchi Emulates Zamfara, Declares Public Holiday For Voter Registration

Bala Mohammed Wins Bauchi PDP Guber Ticket Days After Defeat At Presidential Primary

I won’t Step Down For Any Aspirant – Bala Mohammed

2023: Despite Rejection By Atiku, Tambuwal, Gov Mohammed Hails Northern Presidential…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.