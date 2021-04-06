My Secret Marriage Is No Body’s Business- Sobola

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola, has revealed that she married secretly because she loves her personal affairs to be kept private.

She said this after a wedding picture of her which she shared online caused a serious debate about her marital status.

“I am married,” Sobola said adding that her marriage has been for a while.

“My husband is not in the movie industry. I have been married for a while. I had known my husband for about seven years before we got married. If you know me, you will know that I am the kind of person that loves my personal life. I have been with my husband for seven years,” she told PUNCH.

The actress who said she likes her husband and she likes keeping her affairs private was laughable that the picture of her wedding she shared on her official Instagram page could cause such outrage.

She said, “I read some blog’s posts and laugh; they should feel free to tag anybody. I love keeping my personal life private; that is why I decided to marry secretly.

“I did not get married this year; I only just posted the pictures some months ago.”