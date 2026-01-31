‘My Success Not Hindering Your Progress’ — Funke Akindele Tells Nollywood Critics

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has taken to social media to share her views on movie marketing strategies within the Nigerian film industry, calling for creativity and unity among filmmakers.

Akindele, who is widely known for her energetic, dance-driven, and comedic promotional style, is recognised as the highest-grossing filmmaker in Nollywood, a feat that has kept her at the centre of industry conversations.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram story on Saturday, the actress addressed what she described as misconceptions surrounding her success and influence in the industry.

She stated clearly that she is not responsible for limiting anyone else’s growth, stressing that progress is possible for everyone if the industry thrives collectively.

According to her, “I’m not the one hindering your progress…”

Akindele further emphasised that the entertainment space is large enough to accommodate different talents, styles, and approaches, urging colleagues not to see her success as a barrier.

She encouraged filmmakers who feel challenged by existing methods to either collaborate or find new, innovative ways to stand out.

In her words, “If you can’t beat them or join them, create your own path. Do not allow jealousy burn you. The sky is so big that everybody can fly.”

The filmmaker maintained that jealousy and unhealthy comparisons only slow personal and collective progress within the industry.

She urged her colleagues to focus on developing alternative promotion strategies that align with their strengths, rather than criticising methods that are already working for others.

Akindele’s comments have since sparked conversations online about competition, collaboration, and creativity in Nollywood’s evolving marketing landscape.