My Task As Nigeria’s AGF Is Extremely Enormous – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Ministers of Justice in Nigeria, Abubakar Malami, SAN, says that anyone occupying a position as his will have enormous responsibilities and challenges to contend with.

He said that those who verbally attack or criticize the office of the OAGF may not be conversant with the efforts being invested to preserve and promote the country’s national interest.

As captured in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER by Malami’s spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the AGF made the remark as a speaker at the annual Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) legal week on Monday, tagged “Justice Dispensation in Nigeria: Navigating Through Thorny Terrain”.

Malami said, “The task entrusted on the shoulders of whoever is the Attorney General of a nation so diversified and complex like ours, with responsibility for the maintenance of the Constitution and all Laws made by the National Assembly could be daunting and extremely enormous in view of public interest vis-à-vis conflicting interests of private entities.”

He held that despite criticisms from various quarters, he was doing his best to ensure that the sanctity of the Nigerian constitution was preserved.

He vowed not to trade national interest for personal or private gains.

“I have modestly towed this same path of honour and will in the following paragraphs attempt to state some of our achievements and explain the challenges of carrying out the enormous responsibilities of the Office in National Interest while maintaining fair dealings with political associates, professional colleagues, and other stakeholders while ensuring that the public trust reposed in me is not destroyed but objectively sustained even when subjected to the public perception of other opinion shapers such as the Press, the Societal Elites, opposition Politicians and even the Non-Governmental Organizations,” he said.

Malami recalled that the multiple successes recorded in the case against the Process and Industrial Development’s (P&ID) purported Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) of 2010, was proof of his resolve to fight corruption irrespective of who gets offended.