‘My Uncle Said School Not For Girls But I Hawked To Sponsor Myself’– 28-Year -Old  Master’s Student

Maimunat Mohammed Nna, 28, is a self-sponsored Master’s level student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

She is from Edati Local Government Area of Niger State. In this interview with THE WHISTLER, she narrates her ordeal as a child following the death of her father while she was just 10 years old.

After the death of her father, she claimed her uncle kicked them out of the house and took over everything. They had to relocate back to the village which was the beginning of life’s misery for her.

Excerpts:

Tell Us About Yourself

I’m 28 years old. I am currently doing my MSc in ABU Zaria. Got my BSc from Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai all in Mass Communication. I work as a campus reporter with Neptune Prime. I’m not married.

You Said You Had A Traumatic Childhood Experience. Tell Us About It And Your Desire For Education.

I lost my father at 10. Before then, I was in Primary five in a private school called Future Stars International. After the death of my father, we were sent back to the village by his immediate younger brother who took over everything.

In the village, I was asked to follow an aunt to Enugu. I stayed there for 3 years hawking and schooling till I got to Junior Secondary School (JSS2). I wrote an emotional letter to my mother, and I vividly recall some words in the letter: “Mum, I prefer to live in a hole eating kannel with you than to be here. It is either they bring me back to you alive or you get sent my corpse.” She received it and asked that I be sent back to her. I was taken to Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) Bida where I did JSS3 and got transferred to Bida Teacher College (BTC).

After secondary school, I was told that’s the end of it; I was asked to get a suitor. I had never had one, I only had a friend in secondary school whom I thought I loved at the time. I didn’t even know where to get him if asked to. So, I told my maternal uncle that I never had a suitor and no one had ever approached me. I was 16 at the time. However, I pleaded that I should be allowed to go for computer training in Bida, maybe I could get a suitor there.

They allowed me stay for about 3 months before I was asked to go to Ilorin. I got enrolled at a computer center called FEGOMS at the Government secondary school there.

After 3 months I returned and told my mom I was going back to Ilorin where we lived before my father’s demise. My mom and paternal uncle disagreed because they thought I was going to cause trouble with my uncle who had moved in with his family to our house. I begged and begged my mum but she refused, then I threatened them.

I got a bottle of snipper, fetched a little on the cover, dipped my finger in and rubbed it around my outer lips, then I lay down crying. My mum kept calling but I refused to answer her, so she rushed to where I was and screamed.

People gathered and I told them all I wanted was to go back to Ilorin to look for work to do. I was so short and small to the extent that they told me no one would employ me. I told them to just let me try.

I went to Ilorin and started looking for a job after my uncle had told me on one occasion when I went to ask him for money for bathing soap that I am a woman and should not be asking him for money. When I told him about the idea of going to School, he said: “I do not support the school of any girl child.” I begged but he insisted school is not meant for girls. He almost betrothed me to an elderly man who promised to take me to any college of education of my choice on the condition that I married him. I objected and told him that day that I will go to school till anyday I feel comfortable with myself and choose to go no more. That has been my drive ever since.

The second time I asked for money, he said “we all work to get money, no one gives anyone money.” I took that ever since and started looking for jobs to do.

Did You End Up Getting An Employer?

Every employer I approached thought I was too small and may not be able to do any work. It took me a month to finally get someone to employ me.

I first got a job as sales girl in a baby store where I sold babywears, was paid 3,500 monthly. I usually bought milk and cornflakes and saved the rest. I did that till I got a bigger place that paid me N5,000 monthly and N200 daily. I lived on the daily 200 naira.

What Was Your Job Schedule Like As A Sales Girl?

I carried bales of clothing materials on my head, arranged some large numbers of clothes on my shoulders and went about hawking both in rain or the hot scorching sun. They called me “boy-girl” at Oja Oba at the time.

At this second store, I was molested and sexually harassed by my boss’s husband who said: “I know you are suffering, I will take care of you if you agree to follow me.” At the time I don’t get food from the house anymore. I ate once a day and that was at the shop, I go to work by 6am and return 6pm. I kept saving with my boss whom I couldn’t tell what was happening.

The man bought me stove and food stuff without stating his interest, until the day he almost raped me at one of the stores where we kept goods. That was in April 2013. I was mad and helpless because that was the only place I got a job that was paying me. And I needed the money I was earning there because I wanted to go back to school. I had finished secondary school since 2011.

I felt like my world was weightier than I could carry. I cried frequently whenever I was alone. I prayed and kept saving, I was so sure I would go to school. I had saved enough with his wife, bought Jamb form and books in preparation. I also set aside money to travel and write the Jamb exams. I thought what I had left may not pay school fees. I was told to prepare with at least a hundred thousand naira. I chose Enugu as my centre so I could run away from my boss’s husband for the moment. Moreover, I felt I was bigger enough to manage with the same aunt I lived with earlier in Enugu.

I got to Enugu and enrolled in extra moral lesson until one day I saw an advert for a cleaning job in ShopRite Enugu. I was offered the cleaning job with N18,000 for pay. I worked there while I suspended my Jamb lessons. After writing the jamb I collected my pay and went back to Ilorin, this time what I had was much. I had roughly N80,000. I continued working this time without bowing to the terms of my boss’s husband. He kept on insulting me, calling me lazy and complaining about everything I did, but endured all to get what I wanted. It was a case of “call me a fool but give me what I want”.



The baby shop

What Next?

After a while I found that I got admission. I paid my acceptance fees, bought a bag full of provisions and paid my school fees. Ever since, I have not been to Ilorin again.

How Did You Manage To Save For Your Masters Program?

Same thing with my MSc. While I was doing my BSc I fell in love with education. I wanted to be so educated that I could help other girls. During my service year, I had a discussion with myself and agreed that I will save my allowance and get admission immediately after service so that I could become a lecturer, or obtain a good position where I can help other people while I still go for my PhD.

I achieved that, got admission in ABU Zaria in 2019, cleared all my fees and ever since, I have just been surviving on one writing job or the other.

What Is Your Mum Doing Currently And Where Is She?

My mom relocated to the village and she’s still there. She is educated but is left to farming.

What’s Her Educational Qualification?

She has NCE. She said she would love to proceed someday.

What Are Your Set Goals In Life?

I wanted to study Law but the whole family went against it saying that I would use the knowledge of law against my uncle in the future. So, I was forced to go for Mass Communication, fortunately after 17 years, I got the house back from my uncle last year.

How Did You Manage To Get The House Back?

I used a lawyer and subsequently went to the Nigerian Police Force Headquarters, Abuja where Justice was served. I went to that force headquarters more than 6 times before he was finally invited.

The year 2022 was a horrible year for me. It was hell but I went through it and survived with my skin still on me. I almost went mad that last year because it was so overwhelming and I told myself I must get that house back. That was all that was left of my father’s property. He was a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in 2005 before he died, he had cars. We were comfortable but immediately after his death we lost everything.

Don’t You Have Boys Among Your Siblings To Help You Fight For The Properties?

I do. About three of them but I was left alone to do it, my other siblings were scared of “jazz” or being bewitched. I was left alone to do it.

My mum too was so scared that I was going to die because all manner of threats coming from my uncle. He threatened to kill me. He called my siblings and threatened to deal with me.

But I told my mum that if God exists, then I will get what rightfully belong to us. At a time my uncle even claimed he owned the house.

What Was The Structure Of The House Like?

The house is a 12 room “face-me-I face-you”. Dad was building it when he died. The gratuity was used to complete the building, but my uncle packed in with his family. The remaining rooms he rented out and was collecting money from the rent. He had no idea how any of us went to school. I was so determined to get the house back but as God will have it, it took me 17 years to get it back

There is more to talk about, but we thank God. I have been trying for ages to write out my stories but each time I start, I use my tears more than my ink.

I feel relieved each time I talk about this.