My Wife Is A Serial Adulterer, Slept With Our Neighbour — Man Says As Abuja Court Dissolves 13-Year-Old Marriage

The Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Bwari, Abuja, has dissolved a 13-year-old marriage between Mr. E. Hycienth and R. Hycienth following a divorce application filed by the husband.

Hycienth accused his wife of committing adultery with a neighbour, among other allegations.

In suit number FCT/CC/BWR/CV/11/2023 seen by THE WHISTLER, the petitioner prayed the court for an “order dissolving the customary law marriage between the parties on the ground of adultery and desertion.”

The husband told the court that he got married to his wife under Idoma native law and custom in September, 2010.

According to him, his wife “had been an adulterous woman having committed adultery several times at Akure Ondo State and Ibadan in 2014 and 2017 at FCDA Quaters Bwari Abuja with a neighbour on 2/11/2019 respectively.”

He added that he took the wife to their village at Anadaba in February 2020 and handed her over to her parents in accordance with their native law and custom as a consequence of her alleged adulterous activities.

He alleged that his wife returned back to Abuja, presently living on her own but still comes to his residence in Bwari and place of business to fight him.

“The petitioner states that the marriage between him and the respondent has broke down irretrievably and prays the court to formally dissolve the marriage between themselves to avoid the breakdown of law and order as a consequence of the respondent’s continuous coming to his house and place of business to fight the petitioner,” his lawyer, Confidence Lekara Kere prayed.

Having gone through the facts of the case, the three-man panel of the court led by Honorable Uchenna Cyprian Okwuonye ordered parties to adopt the terms of their dissolution.

In their terms of settlement seen by THE WHISTLER dated March, 2, 2023 and stamped by the court, the parties voluntarily agreed that their marriage be formally dissolved.

“That the custody of the three children of their marriage shall be with the petitioner.

“That the respondent(wife) shall have access to the children once in a month that is, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and take them to school on Monday.

“That both shall not take each other to the police station,” the document reads.

After the terms was agreed upon, the court dissolved the marriage in line with terms of settlement reached by the parties.

As disclosed in the court processes, “The couple is blessed with 3 children namely Daniel Emmanuel Hycienth, 12 years, Marvellous Hycienth (10) years and Amos Hycient (8) years old respectively.”