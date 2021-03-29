N/East: Troops Fight On With Damaged Weapons As Army Begins Repairs Of Abandoned Equipment

Troops of Nigerian Army have continued to wage war against insurgency despite shortage of state-of-the-art arms and ammunition and the moribund state of equipment.

This has compelled the Chief of Army Staff to meet the fighting troops to boost their morale and assure of more fighting tools.

On Monday, he approved the repairs of all damaged and grounded equipment in theatres of operation to enhance operational capabilities of the troops involved in the counter-insurgency.

He gave the approval for the procurement of the spare parts at the Chief of Army Staff first Quarter Conference, and Nigerian Army Operations Retreat, at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Abuja.

In his word: “All damaged and grounded equipment and platforms in theatres of operation are to be fixed to enhance operational capabilities of troops involved in the counter-insurgency operations”.

Attahiru also promised improved welfare for troops in the frontline.

According to him: “I want to assure you that I am determined in rebuilding the fighting skills, capacity, confidence and morale of our troops across the various theatres of operations.

“In order to achieve this, my top priorities for the second and third quarters of the year would be training.

“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right competencies and skills to effectively undertake missions in addition to developing special operations forces.

“This would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms.”