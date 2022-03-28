N1.3bn NSITF Fraud: Olejeme Slumps As Court Adjourn Trial

A Federal High Court Sitting In Jabi, Abuja on Monday adjourned the trial of the former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Dr Ngozi Olejeme after she slumped at her residence.

Paul Erokoro, SAN, who is her counsel said the defendant slumped at exactly 6:30 am while getting set for court, and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Jabi, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Olejeme on a nine-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds and money laundering to the tune of over a N1bn.

A statement by the EFCC, signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren quoted the letter presented to the court by Erokoro, as praying for an adjournment.

But he noted that he could not present a medical report as the hospital was still reviewing her case.

In his response, the prosecuting counsel, Steve Odiase, did not oppose the application for adjournment.

Rather, he said: “My lord, they served us with a letter seeking for an adjournment based on the defendant’s ill health and being the defendant’s first time absenting herself in the court and for the interest of justice, we are not opposing their application seeking an adjournment.

“Meanwhile, for record purposes, we came prepared with five witnesses in court, and all of them stood up for recognition.”

The presiding Judge, Justice Maryam Aliyu, consequently adjourned the hearing till April 13 for the continuation of the trial.