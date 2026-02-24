N100m Transferred To Egbetokun’s Son In Error – Police

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Police Force has claimed that N100m was transferred in error from the Anambra State Government’s (ANSG) security vote account to Victor Egbetokun, son of outgoing Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin had disclosed this while appearing as a guest on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television.

Victor had been accused of financial impropriety following allegations that he received a total of N100 million from the Anambra State Government’s (ANSG) security vote account at a time when the state was grappling with serious security challenges.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the transactions said that the funds were allegedly transferred from the Anambra State Security Vote (VI) account domiciled with Sterling Bank into Victor Egbetokun’s personal Zenith Bank account.

The transfers, which were reportedly carried out in September 2025, raised serious questions about the handling of security funds meant to confront insurgency and violent crimes in the South-East.

According to a document obtained, the Anambra State Security Vote VI account, with account number 0102521622 at Sterling Bank, allegedly transferred the sum of N100m into a Zenith Bank account, number 4236010637, bearing the name Victor Adewale Egbetokun.

Sources familiar with the matter said Victor Egbetokun was neither a serving police officer nor a civil servant, and held no official position within the Anambra State Government or any recognised security agency.

Despite this, he allegedly received funds drawn from a highly sensitive security vote account, which is traditionally reserved for intelligence gathering, operational logistics, and emergency responses to security threats.

However, according to Hundeyin, the money was transferred in error and reversed back to the Anambra state government account.

“You could remember when he said N100m was paid into the account of the son of the IGP. I called the son of the IGP immediately to know what was going on, and he explained. He said he saw N100m in his account, and I told my accounts officer to reverse the money immediately, which he did,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reports that Egbetokun has on Tuesday been removed as the Inspector General of Police and has been succeeded by Tunji Disu, the Assistant Inspector General of Police overseeing the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Alagbon, Lagos