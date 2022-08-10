N109B Fraud: After Pleading Not Guilty, Suspended AGF Idris Seeks Plea Bargain

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and other defendants have sought for a plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the N109b case of gratification and fraud instituted against them.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday before Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja.

Recall that on July 28, the court granted bail to Idris, Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, and Mohammed Kudu Usman, who had pleaded not guilty to all the charges bordering on diversion of funds from the Federation Account for personal use.

The antigraft agency brought a witness (Ayatudin Suleiman, an Investigator at the EFCC Headquarters)

who had claimed that the AGF and others were using a consultancy service to launder public funds.

On Wednesday, EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs said in open court that Idris sent a third party to negotiate a plea bargain with the agency.

According to him, he insisted the plea bargain could only happen in the presence of his lawyer.

But Idris’ lawyer, Chris Uche SAN, raised objection, insisting that it was the EFCC that invited his client to its office without his knowledge.

He asked for an adjournment because he had not been able to sufficiently interact with his client over the case.

The court subsequently adjourned to October 4.