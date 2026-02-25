N150m Outdoor Advert Charge Not To Stifle Opposition, Enugu Govt

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The N150m pegged as the levy for outdoor adverts in Enugu State ahead of the 2027 general elections is not targeted at the opposition political parties.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State on New Media, Dr Reuben Onyishi, stated this on Wednesday when he appeared on Enugu-based DreamFm’s ‘Political Voices’. He said it was wrong for some people or groups to misinterpret the levy as a political witch-hunt. He said Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency, ENSSSAA, which is the agency overseeing adverts in the state, had the right to fix any amount it chooses considering the economic realities on ground.

According to him, “Nobody has the opposition in mind while that was done. We are looking at the environmental implications of outdoor advertisement in the state. If any party wants to be in that space, it has to pay. It is the political parties that pay, and not individuals. The parties that can’t afford it can use other media platforms to market their candidates and manifestos. They can use the radio, television, social media and blogs. There is nothing wrong with that. Anambra State did it at N50m for individuals, and this one is for political parties. Mind you APC will pay also. It is about the environment.”

He said the measure was to dissuade people from littering the streets with billboards, adding that it has nothing to do with revenue generation. “We are conscious of the environment. The parties that feel the amount is too much shouldn’t do outdoor adverts. For political parties that may say they don’t have funds, ask them how much a candidate pays to contest elections on their platforms. If we were looking for money, we would have placed it on individuals. If we allow people to do these adverts anyhow, our environment must suffer.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the Chairman of the African Democratic Congress in Igboeze South Local Government Area, Mr Izuchukwu Ugwu, in a reaction, claimed that the fee was to make advert placements difficult for opposition parties in the state. He also threatened to challenge the directive in court

ENSAA’s General Manager, Mr Francis Aninwike, had on Monday stated that the order was a part of the agency’s mandates to regulate outdoor advertising and ensure environmental orderliness across the 17 local government areas of the state.