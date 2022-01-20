N1bn Damages: IPOB Salutes Abia Court, Says ‘Only Referendum Will End Agitation’

The Indigenous People of Biafra, Thursday, commended the Abia High Court for ruling in favour of IPOB leader in a suit on human rights violation instituted against the federal government by Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor.

Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Umuahia, commended the courage of the presiding judge for declaring ‘the infamous military invasion of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house illegal’.

Powerful wrote, “We commend the court for granting justice to our leader at a time Nigeria judiciary is fast losing the confidence of the world due to compromised rulings by some corrupt judiciary officers.

“This latest judgment has redeemed the image of the judiciary in Nigeria and we ask other judges handling IPOB matters to help salvage completely the battered image of judiciary in Nigeria in the eyes of your global colleagues.”

IPOB also appreciatedd the efforts of Barrister Aloy Ejimakor and his team of lawyers for securing true judgment in this matter.

It added that, “Since September 14th, 2017 when this atrocity was committed, no court in Nigeria has been brave enough to condemn the barbarity and brutality of the military until this judgement.

“Nigeria security agencies invaded our leader’s compound in Afarukwu kingdom in Ibeku, Umuahia, on 14th September 2017 with the single objective to eliminate him, but God saved him from the evil hands of the federal government security agencies.

“It is true that the award of N1billion damages cannot equate or compensate the enormous loss of lives occasioned by that barbaric military action, however the symbolism is very clear.

“The Umuahia High Court rulling exposed the truth about the goings-on to eliminate anybody found as supporter and sympathiser of the Biafra agitation.”

The group said the judgement had vindicated ‘our leader who never jumped bail contrary to allegation but only escaped assassination by the military’.

The statement added, “The recent trump-up charges preferred against our leader Mazi Nnamdi are another indication that Nigeria has nothing against him.

“The best thing for Nigeria government and its security is to release our leader unconditionally and redeem their image across the world because the world is watching what is going on in Nigeria.

“Nigeria should give us the date for referendum to ascertain whether or not our people want to continue with the so called One Nigeria.

“The only thing that can stop the agitation is the date for referendum on the freedom for the people of Biafra. We will continue to win Nigeria in every court.”

Our correspondent reported that Justice Benson Anya, Wednesday, ruled in favour of Nnamdi Kanu, and asked the federal government to apologise to him.