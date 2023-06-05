N2bn Fraud: After 8-Year Trial, Oronsaye Walks Away As EFCC’s Case Dismissed
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted a former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye, of the N2 billion fraud charges instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Oronsaye was first arraigned in 2015 alongside the Managing Director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Osarenkhoe Afe, on 49-count charge bordering on diversion of public funds.
They pleaded not guilty.
But the anti-graft agency amended its charges while suing Oronsaye separately alongside Cluster Logistic Limited; Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited.
The EFCC had claimed that the defendant engaged in procurement fraud to move away the said funds for his private use.
But the defendant’s lawyer, Ade Okeanya-inneh SAN, contended that the EFCC did not show how his client was complicit in the allegation.
Passing his verdict on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the EFCC has not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.
The judge dismissed the case, accordingly.