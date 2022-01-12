‘N32.9bn Fraud’: EFCC Arraigns Instagram Celebrity Mompha Before Lagos Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Instagram celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, before the special offences court in Ikeja, Lagos State.

He was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada on Wednesday for alleged money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn and use of property derived from an unlawful act.

The suspect popularly known as Mompha is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an amended 22-count charge.

Recall that the anti-graft agency had rearrested the suspect after recent findings revealed an alleged fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412,75 on the suspect’s iPhone 8 device.

It will be recalled that Mompha had earlier been arrested on October 18, 2019, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while boarding an Emirates Flight to Dubai.

Mompha was alleged to have used his registered companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of internet fraudsters from across the world in return for a commission.

“The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited Bureau de Change Company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities,” a statement by the commission had earlier read.