N350m Property Destroyed As Fire Engulfs Hotel In Abuja

The Federal Fire Service has contained a midnight fire outbreak at De Bently Hotel, Utako, Abuja, preventing the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties.

The incident occurred late on March 9, 2026, in a four-storey commercial building covering about 500 square metres.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by National PRO and Head of Corporate Services, Paul Abraham, the Service said the fire was reported at 20:28 hours.

“Personnel from Wuse Fire Station were immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene by 20:38 hours to commence firefighting operations under the command of the Controller General,” the statement noted.

The Controller General of the FFS, Olumode Adeyemi, personally led the emergency response.

Flames were reportedly contained through coordinated suppression efforts using multiple water jets, appliances, and tenders. Preliminary reports suggest a possible gas explosion, though the cause has not yet been conclusively determined.

According to the statement, “The estimated value of property at the facility is about N1bn, out of which N650m worth of property was successfully saved, while approximately N350m was affected by the fire.

“Fortunately, no casualties, injuries, or loss of life were recorded during the incident,” the statement added.

Police patrol teams and supporting firefighting units were also on hand to provide security and operational support during the operation.

The Controller General commended the swift and professional response of his personnel, saying their intervention “helped prevent the incident from escalating into a more devastating situation.”

A team of fire investigators has been deployed to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the fire.

The Federal Fire Service also urged hotel operators, businesses, and members of the public to adhere strictly to fire safety regulations, especially in handling gas cylinders and other combustible materials, and stressed the importance of prompt emergency reporting to minimise potential damage.