N4 Billion: EFCC Drills Fayemi Over Alleged Money Laundering 

A former Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, is said to have been drilled on Thursday, by the operatives of the zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission located on Oko Close, Off Station Road, Ilorin in Kwara.

A source who spoke to NAN, disclosed that the ex-governor was interrogated around 10am over interrogation over alleged money laundering and misappropriation of N4 billion.

According to the source, Fayemi was being interrogated in connection to the handling of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti.

Fayemi was the governor of Ekiti from 2018 to 2022 and handed over to Gov. Biodun Oyebanji in June 2022.

EFCC in a letter dated May 12 had invited the former governor to appear in its Kwara office on May 18 over allegations boadering on money laundering and misappropriation of public funds.

Meanwhile, according to the letter by ACE 1 Michael Nzekwe; “the commission is investigating a case of money laundering in which there is a need to seek certain clarification from you has become imperative.

“In view of this, you are kindly requested to come for an interview with the undersigned through the head, Economic Governance Section. Thursday, May 18, 2023. No. 10 Oko close, off Station Road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara. Time: 10: 00 hours.”

In response to this, the former governor replied to the commission seeking to delay his invitation over the allegation.

This was reportedly contained in a letter dated May 15 by his lawyer, Adeola Omotunde, saying Fayemi was one of the organisers and a reviewer of one of the books published in President Buhari’s honour.

He said: “Our client is in receipt of your letter of invitation dated 12th May 2023 for an appointment on Thursday, 18th of May, 2023.

“Our client is one of the organisers of the programme and will review one of the books.”

It is believed that the anti-graft agency gave heed to the request of the former governor but immediately went into action after the presidential swearing-in.