N40bn Fraud: I am Sick— Akpabio Writes EFCC

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, failed to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday citing ill health.

Akpabio was invited by the EFCC over a petition alleging abuse of office and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N40bn at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The NDDC is a parastatal under the Ministry of Niger Delta.

In a letter on Wednesday, addressed to the EFCC, Akpabio’s lawyer, Umeh Kalu conveyed the inability of his client to honour the visit to the office of the commission’s chairperson, Abdulrasheed Bawa scheduled for March 29.

Kalu explained in the letter that his client’s absence was due to an ongoing arrangement to relocate him overseas for a medical appointment.

“As mentioned in our last letter to you dated February 10, 2023, our client is undergoing treatment for pneumonia and cardiac arrhythmia, and, has recently been advised to seek further attention abroad.

“It is in the light of the above, that we respectfully request that our client’s appointment with you be rescheduled to a date convenient to your officers, preferably after the forthcoming Easter and Ramadan holidays.

“This request is in no way intended to disrespect your high office, even as we regret every conceivable inconvenience that our request will occasion on you and your team of operatives.

“Please accept the assurances of our professional regards, while thanking you for your understanding,” Umeh wrote.

The EFCC had served Akpabio asking him to appear at his office on Wednesday.

The former minister has been under the watch of the commission since 2020.

The EFCC in the past had arrested Akpabio over the alleged theft of N108.1 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State.