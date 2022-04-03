N42 Billion Fraud: Obiano Innocent Until Proven Guilty – Gov Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has said that his predecessor, Willie Obiano, remains innocent until found guilty of misappropriation of public funds.

Governor Soludo, while appearing on Channels TV’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme, reacted to the investigation of Obiano for alleged embezzlement of N5 billion Sure-P funds and N37 billion security votes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had after arresting the ex-governor disclosed that part of the funds was also allegedly used to finance political activities in Anambra.

But speaking on the TV programme on Sunday night, Governor Soludo said “I am sure the governor (Obiano) will give adequate account of the questions that were asked as the case may be.”

The Anambra governor added, “I do know that at some point Anambra State was reputed to be the safest state in Nigeria and probably didn’t come cheap. But again he (Obiano) deserves his day to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Soludo also criticised the EFCC over the “humiliation” of his predecessor while he was in their custody.

He said that while the EFCC has every constitutional right to investigate Obiano, filming the ex-governor in his “private moment” and leaking the video on social media was outside the functions of the anti-graft agency.

“…you arrested someone and had to video him in his private moment that circulated. I mean, the rule of law does not include humiliating the accused. Don’t forget he is still innocent until proven guilty so to speak. So, he will have his day and responded to them appropriately and I expect him to be able to do so,” said Soludo.

Operatives of the EFCC had arrested Obiano at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, as he was preparing to board a flight to the United States after handing over power to Soludo.

While Obiano was still in office, the anti-graft agency had asked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to place him on a watchlist and alert it of any attempt he makes to leave the shores of the country.