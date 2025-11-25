‘N4bn Fraud’: Obiano’s Trial Adjourned Indefinitely

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned indefinitely the trial of former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who is facing corruption charges involving N4 Billion brought against him by the Federal Government.

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar on Tuesday ordered the indefinite adjournment following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obiano, who was absent in court for Tuesday’s session, did not explain his absence.

When the matter was called, EFCC counsel Simon Obila, standing in for lead prosecutor Sylvanus Tahir, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, informed the court that although the case was listed for mention for the first time before the new judge, the trial had already substantially progressed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the same court, where nine witnesses had been taken.

Obila submitted that restarting the matter afresh would pose significant setbacks to the prosecution and disclosed that a formal request for indefinite adjournment had been forwarded to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

He urged the court to halt proceedings pending Justice Ekwo’s return.

Counsel to Obiano, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, did not oppose the application, agreeing that restarting the trial would disrupt the prosecution’s case.

Justice Umar consequently adjourned the matter sine die.

Obiano, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, had been arraigned by the EFCC over allegations of diverting public funds, including security votes.

The commission alleges that over N1.2bn was transferred to a private firm unrelated to state activities in violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The EFCC stated that its investigation encompasses allegations of theft, abuse of office, and conspiracy.

A motion by the defence to quash the charges was earlier dismissed by Justice Ekwo, who held that the EFCC is empowered to investigate and prosecute financial crimes involving public funds.

The trial, which began two years ago, has witnessed testimony from nine prosecution witnesses, including a Bureau De Change operator who confirmed receiving N416m by proxy, though he denied ever dealing directly with Obiano.

Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport shortly after leaving office in 2022 and placed on the EFCC watchlist over corruption allegations.