N500b Palliative: Increase Minimum Wage–Nigerians Tell FG

Nigerians have continued to condemn the proposed N8,000 monthly stipend billed for 12 million Nigerian households as fuel subsidy removal palliative by the Federal Government.

Recall that the House of Representatives had on Thursday approved the Federal Government’s request to extract N500 billion from the 2022 Supplementary Act for fuel subsidy palliatives.

This followed the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his inaugural address as president, pushing transport and food prices up.

According to the Federal Government, 12 million families will get N8,000 over a period of six months to help cushion the economic hardship being faced by all Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The development has continued to generate reactions on social and mainstream media as Nigerians continue to question its adequacy, mode of disbursement and sustainability.

Oladele, an Abuja-based medical laboratory scientist told THE WHISTLER that the government’s palliative measures is not enough to cushion the effects of the sudden increase in cost of things.

He said, “I think it’s not enough, it won’t even go anywhere, in this economy 8k is like a drop in the ocean. What I expected the government to have done is to increase minimum wage.

“If the minimum wage goes up, the effect will cascade to other sectors too and the economy will improve too.

“While it is understandable that fuel subsidy had to go, the way it was suddenly announced have made things very hard for ordinary Nigerians, the price of every other commodity has gone up since the removal, so government needs to do more,” he added.

On his part, Caleb Dakan, a taxi driver told this newspaper that the palliative measures announced by the government will do little to nothing to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

“8,000 naira will barely get you 15 litres of fuel, before the same 15 litres used to be less than 3,000 naira so I don’t really expect it would do much.

“Asides from that, the money will not even get to the rightful beneficiaries, it will end up in the private pockets of people at the top, so it’s not really something Nigerians should be excited about, the money is even more like an insult, we don’t need handouts just fix the country and people will be able to afford basic things they need,” he said.

Some Nigerians also took to Twitter to register their displeasure with the palliative scheme.

Mustafa Muis said, “12M Families to get 8000 Naira monthly and 48000 naira in 6 Month is a complete scandal to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

It’s not palliatives that can solve all the high cost of goods and commodities but the review of the minimum wage. This administration should do better and not start with the scam called palliatives. We all knew what happened during.”

On his part, Anietonwa Ajulufo tweeted, “He didn’t think of increasing minimum wage by any percent which other private companies are doing for their employees.He didn’t think of providing alternative subsidized transport system for workers.He only thought of sharing 8000 to 12M families. Another avenue for embezzlement.”

Imran U. Wakili, an IT specialist opined that, “Tinubu’s plan for subsidy removal doesn’t stop at 8000 Monthly palliative, The Palliative it’s just temporary to ease a little pressure.

“Before Minimum wage will increased, taxes will be reduced and lots more. Be Patient it’s not magic or rocket science it’s a gradual process.”