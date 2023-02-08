N805m Scam: Delta Senator Arrested In Hospital, To Commence Prison Sentence

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Peter Nwaoboshi, the Senator representing Delta North, in the National Assembly, has been intercepted by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Peter who has been on the run for months, after the Court of Appeal Lagos Division convicted and sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment for money laundering, was captured at a hospital in Lagos on 6th February 2023.

On Wednesday, he commenced his prison term at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre in line with the Court of Appeal judgment which upheld his incarceration on July 1, 2022.

He was charged and convicted on a two-count charge of money laundering.

His two companies (Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd), were also ordered by the court to be winded up, and their properties forfeited to the Federal Government

This is in line with the provision of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021.

Contrary to this, the lawmaker who was not present in court at the time of the ruling, went underground and refused to present himself to the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He proceeded to the Supreme Court, praying the apex court to not only set aside the judgment of the appeal court, but grant him bail, pending the determination of his appeal.

Meanwhile, in a unanimous decision on January 27, 2023, the apex court dismissed the application.

In the lead judgement by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court wondered why Nwaoboshi, who refused to submit himself to the law, would seek the indulgence of the law.

Justice Tijani Abubakar, in his contribution, upbraided the Appellant for filing the bail application while on the run.

He said: “We must make it very, very clear to all Nigerians that nobody is above the law. The government and the governed are subject to the rule of law. And, we must ensure that there is respect for the rule of law”.

The Court of Appeal’s judgement that convicted Nwaoboshi, followed an appeal by the EFCC against the judgment of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos which discharged and acquitted the lawmaker and his companies on June 18, 2021.

According to EFCC in a statement on Wednesday, Nwaoboshi and his companies illegally acquired a property named Guinea House, Marine Road, in Apapa, Lagos, for N805 million.

“Part of the money paid for the property was transferred by Suiming Electrical Ltd on behalf of Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd. The funds are believed to be proceeds of illicit activities of the convict,” the Commission said.

One of the counts reads: ” That you, Peter Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Projects Limited, between May and June, 2014, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did acquire a property described as Guinea House, Marina Road, Apapa, Lagos, for the sum of N 805 Million, when you reasonably ought to have known that the sum of N322 million out of the purchase price transferred to the vendors by order of Suinming Electricals Limited formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity of fraud and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2011(as amended) and punishable under Section (15)(3) of the same Act.”