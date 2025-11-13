‘N868m Fraud’: Court Dismisses Ex-AGF’s No-case Submission

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a no-case submission filed by former acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Anamekwe Nwabuoku, in his ongoing trial for alleged N868m fraud.

Delivering the ruling, Justice James Omotosho held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had established a prima facie case against the defendant, requiring him to enter his defence.

According to the judge, the prosecution’s evidence and exhibits were sufficient to warrant an explanation from Nwabuoku.

“In view of all the exhibits and the evidence of the prosecution, the defendant needs to give some explanations in these regards,” Justice Omotosho said.

He clarified that the ruling did not amount to a finding of guilt but rather an opportunity for the defendant to exercise his right to a fair hearing.

“Holding that a prima facie case has been established does not necessarily imply that the court finds the defendant guilty of the charge. The defendant is still presumed innocent until proven guilty, and the prosecution still bears the burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt,” the judge added.

Consequently, the court directed Nwabuoku to open his defence and adjourned the matter to November 24, November 25, and December 9 for that purpose.

Justice Omotosho had earlier reserved ruling on the no-case submission after counsel for the defendant, Norrison Quakers, and EFCC’s counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, both Senior Advocates, adopted their final written addresses on November 3.

Nwabuoku, who was arraigned on January 15, 2025, is facing a nine-count amended charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N868m. He was admitted to N500m bail with two sureties in like sum.

The EFCC, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/240/2024, alleged that Nwabuoku conspired with several companies including Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited, and Arafura Transnational Afro Limited, to convert public funds derived from unlawful activities while he served as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.

The offences, according to the EFCC, contravene Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended by Act No. 1 of 2012) and are punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

Nwabuoku was appointed acting Accountant-General of the Federation on May 20, 2022, following the suspension of Ahmed Idris over an alleged N80bn fraud, but he was removed from office in July 2022 after reports emerged that he was under EFCC investigation.

The anti-graft agency had called nine witnesses, including a Zenith Bank official and a federal civil service director, before closing its case.