N868m Fraud: Ex-Accountant General Opens Defence

Former acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF), Mr Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, on Monday, prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja to acquit and discharge him of the alleged N868.46 million fraud case against him.

Nwabuoku told Justice James Omotosho shortly after he opened his defence in the charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and was being led in evidence by his lawyer, Norrison Quakers.

The EFCC is prosecuting the former AGoF on a nine-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering to the tune of N868, 465, 000.

Justice Omotosho had, on Nov. 13, 2025, dismissed a no-case submission filed by Nwabuoku, on the grounds that the anti-graft agency had made out a prima facie case against him, necessitating the need to open his defence.

The judge, who said that holding that a prima facie case had been established did not necessarily imply that the court found him guilty of the charge, said that for Nwabuoku to open his defence was to allow him exhaust the options for his defence and to clear every unresolved issue.

According to the judge, the defendant is still presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Led in evidence by his counsel on Monday, the ex-AGF denied being a signatory to some companies allegedly linked to him.

The companies include Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited and Arafura Transnational Afro Limited, which the EFCC alleged Nwabuoku benefitted from during his time as former Director, Finance and Account in the Federal Ministry of Defence.

“I did not sign any document and my name did not appear in the account opening packages of the companies,” he said when he was asked by Quakers to go through the exhibits containing the names of the companies.

When the lawyer asked him if he knows Chief Jerry Nwachukwu, Nwabuoku, who is the 1st defence witness (DW-1), responded in affirmative.

“Yes, I know him. He is a contractor, a registered contracted in the Ministry of Defence, even before I became director in the ministry,” he said.

He was asked to confirm if he instructed Chief Jerry Nwachukwu, one of the prosecution witness, to purchase the property he is occupying in CityGate, as alleged before the court.

Responding, he said; “I didn’t instruct him to buy any property for me. I bought the property myself.”

The DW-1 added that all documents associated with the said property are his, stressing that his name is on the transactional receipts of the property.

He said he had established a good record of service for 35 years allegedly without any dent and that Nwachukwu, who was EFCC’s witness, acknowledged this when he told the court that “he has no reason to doubt his (Nwabuoku’s) integrity.”

“My lord, I will be relying on the receipts of the property and at appropriate time, I will address the court on this,” Quakers said.

Nwabuoku told the court that he was neither a director nor a shareholder in Nwachukwu’s company.

The lawyer asked him to confirm refunding N220 million through another litigation by the EFCC and explain what he knew about the development.

The ex-AGF said the development occurred during an investigation at the office of National Security Adviser (NSA) where the officials said they saw a financial investment he made.

He told the judge that he receives “not less than N70 million annually on dividends” and that the money came from his bank account and is equally in his stock statement.

He said the civil suit for forfeiture of his money was instituted by the EFCC at Court 5 of a sister judge, while the trial was ongoing.

When the lawyer showed him the court order in respect of the forfeiture, Nwabuoku confirmed it and Quakers tendered it in evidence and it was marked as Exhibit DW-H after the EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, did not raise objection.

“Finally, what do you want the court to do for you,” the lawyer asked.

“My lord, I want the court to discharge and acquit me in respect of this suit,” the ex-AGof said.

After concluding his testimony, the judge adjourned the matter until Feb. 10 for continuation of hearing, when the commission’s lawyer is executed to cross-examine Nwabuoku.

NAN reports that Nwabuoku was admitted to a N500 million bail with two sureties in the like sum after he was arraigned on Jan. 15, 2025, on a nine-count amended charge.

The EFCC had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/240/2024, listed Nwabuoku as sole defendant.

In count one of the charge filed on Nov. 27, 2024, the EFCC alleged that Nwabuoku, alongside Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited (at large), Turge Global Investment Limited (at large), Laptev Bridge Limited, Arafura Transnational Afro Limited (at large) and other persons (all at large) conspired to convert funds.

The funds were said to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The anti-graft agency said the offence was contrary to Section 18 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as (amended by Act No. 1 of 2012) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

He was alleged to have perpetrated the act while he served as the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.

Nwabuoku was later appointed acting AGoF on May 20, 2022 under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari after Ahmed Idris was suspended as AGoF over alleged N80 billion fraud.

He was, however, replaced in July 2022, few weeks after assumed office.

Sylva Okolieaboh, a Director at the Treasury Single Account (TSA) Department, replaced Nwabuoku as acting AGoF.

Okolieaboh’s appointment followed a report that Nwabuoku was under the radar of EFCC over corruption allegations.

On Jan. 31, 2025, the 1st prosecution witness (PW-1), Eucharia Ezeodi, a Zenith Bank Plc staff, and a director with the federal civil service, Felix Nweke, a PW-2, gave their testimonies against the defendant.

The anti-graft agency, however, closed its case after calling nine witnesses to establish its case against Nwabuoku.