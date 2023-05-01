N869m Debt: TCN To Reconnect Aba Electricity On May 1

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says effective May 1, it will reconnect Aba Electricity and two other Distribution Companies (Discos) earlier disconnected from the national grid due to non-compliance with market rules.

The TCN had fortnight ago disconnected power supply in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State through its subsidiary, the Aba Power Limited, over alleged N869.21 million debt.

The disconnection plunged the industrial city of Aba and its environs in the South-east of the country into total blackout.

The situation which has hampered hospital services and other essential services in the city.

But according to a statement by TCN Market Operator, Dr. E. A Eje, the disconnected Discos will be reconnected to the national grid at the instance of the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

“All Market defaulters should comply with the provisions of the Market Rules with respect to payment of their outstanding invoices, posting of adequate Bank Guarantees (BG), and forwarding of their active Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) as the case may be, to the Market Operator/TCN,” the statement partly read.

It stated further that, “It should be noted that other defaulters who are yet to be Suspended/ Disconnected should cure their defaults within this sixty (60) days. At the expiration of this grace period, the Market Operator will resume sanctions in line with the Market Rules.

“The MO/TCN is hereby urging the erring Discos to seize this opportunity to fix their defaults as we applaud the intervention of the Honorable Minister of Power.”